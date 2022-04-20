RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 201,214 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBAC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,840,000. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,620,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,094,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 946,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 553,267 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

