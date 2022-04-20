ReddCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21,704.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $26.90 million and $21,704.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,261.48 or 0.99826022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00058671 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00259666 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00346767 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00148720 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00090046 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001275 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

