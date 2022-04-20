Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 865 Average Price Target from Analysts

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 865 ($11.25).

RDW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.93) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.75) to GBX 1,000 ($13.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.58) to GBX 710 ($9.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Richard Akers bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 619 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £123,800 ($161,072.08). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.93), for a total transaction of £3,960.19 ($5,152.47).

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 541.50 ($7.05) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 554.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 620.40. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500.82 ($6.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

