reflect.finance (RFI) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

reflect.finance (RFI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $250,133.78 and approximately $324.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,439,430 coins. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

