Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Price Hits $83.80

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $83.80 or 0.00199573 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $16.24 million and $247,434.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using US dollars.

