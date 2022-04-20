ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD traded up $7.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,513. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed has a 52 week low of $187.09 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,365,431 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.