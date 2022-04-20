ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 962,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total transaction of $1,328,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,365,431 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

ResMed stock opened at $239.42 on Wednesday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $187.09 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.