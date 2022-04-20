Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Up 5.8%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.28. 7,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 699,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on RFP. StockNews.com began coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Blanchet bought 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 403,019 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,725,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,645,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 88,175 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,415,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 410,600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,257,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

