Revomon Achieves Market Cap of $8.97 Million (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $8.97 million and $1.09 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.69 or 0.07443821 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,342.58 or 1.00155450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00048545 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

