Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.93

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$37.93 and last traded at C$37.93, with a volume of 120063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCH. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$46.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.3699999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total value of C$3,682,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,216,809 shares in the company, valued at C$207,032,671.47. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$159,555.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$84,264.19. Insiders sold 143,072 shares of company stock worth $7,058,585 over the last three months.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.