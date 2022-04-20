Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Capitalization of $4.28 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $4.28 million and $44,112.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00072284 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00010527 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000189 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.