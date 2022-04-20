Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $27,592.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00074607 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010567 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000190 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

