Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) PT Raised to $2.00

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 72.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.75.

RAD opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.07). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,425,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,124,000 after buying an additional 385,629 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

