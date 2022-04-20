RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 412,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,746,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

RLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

