Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $24.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 13,242,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,772,123. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,842 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 27.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,353,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,073,000 after buying an additional 6,505,389 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $4,648,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

