Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 6.6%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. 356,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,772,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,842 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $356,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

