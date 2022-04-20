Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 66.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Roblox by 225.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,819,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

