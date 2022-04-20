Rocket Vault (RVF) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.93 or 0.07402486 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00041617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,519.89 or 1.00181819 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

