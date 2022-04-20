Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 12,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

About Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

