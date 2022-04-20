Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after acquiring an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,458 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $270.91 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

