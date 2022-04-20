Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 343,083 shares.The stock last traded at $62.06 and had previously closed at $58.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 65.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

