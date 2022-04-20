ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ROHCY stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01. ROHM has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $53.22.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 15.34%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

