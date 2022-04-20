Rossmore Private Capital Buys 318 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Chubb were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $1,891,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

