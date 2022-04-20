Rossmore Private Capital Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Southern were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of SO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.97. 119,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

