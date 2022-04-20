Rossmore Private Capital Has $736,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.08. 30,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,380. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.