Rossmore Private Capital Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after buying an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after buying an additional 228,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 42,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,947. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.