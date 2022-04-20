Router Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $25.97 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $25.97 million and $1.92 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00008889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.79 or 0.07367433 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00040296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,290.74 or 0.99714124 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,055,270 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

