Rune 24 Hour Volume Reaches $920.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. Rune has a total market cap of $976,802.78 and $920.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $72.26 or 0.00176234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.91 or 0.07418371 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00039635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,020.77 or 1.00038348 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

