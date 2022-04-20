Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) will post sales of $372.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $374.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.46 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.64. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

