SakeToken Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (SAKE)

SakeToken (SAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. SakeToken has a total market cap of $792,920.93 and approximately $41,926.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,278,606 coins and its circulating supply is 101,862,352 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

