Sakura Bloom (SKB) Trading 63.4% Lower This Week

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 131% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded down 63.4% against the US dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $180,811.10 and approximately $12.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.00841739 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.