Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 424 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.
Shares of IJT stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,253. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $116.25 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.82.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
