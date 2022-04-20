Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,712 Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 83,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,509 shares of company stock worth $146,421. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Rimini Street stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 472,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

