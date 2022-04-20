Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 517 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,328 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

