Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 362 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $149.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.03. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

