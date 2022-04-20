Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $112,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.53.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.29. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

