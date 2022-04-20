Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $179,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,963,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $78.63. 1,185,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,384. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.62 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.