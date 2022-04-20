Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 994.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.