Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

