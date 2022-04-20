Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.09.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $17.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,778. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.