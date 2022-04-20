Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Waste Management by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,606. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

WM stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.08. 1,343,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,843. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average is $156.74. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.85 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

