Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,205. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average of $148.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

