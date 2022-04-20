Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

