Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $997,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBS stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

