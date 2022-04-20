Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $97,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 471.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $392.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $350.99 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.