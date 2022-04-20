Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,237,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.99. The company had a trading volume of 67,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,848. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.18. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $210.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.