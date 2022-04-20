Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,262,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,835,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.