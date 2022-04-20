Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 231.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 46.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $255.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $256.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

