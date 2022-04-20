Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $5.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.09. 5,372,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,500. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $244.16 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

