Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after buying an additional 440,222 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,323,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,034. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.