Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after buying an additional 440,222 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,323,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,034. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 32.09%.
In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.
Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.